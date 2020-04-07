217+return+home+after+completing+quarantine+

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 217 persons who have completed the quarantine period are due to return home today.



Speaking to the media he said that the total number of 3,169 persons returned to their homes after the quarantine period.



However, the Army Commander has requested those who have already been quarantined to stay at home for another 14 days subjected to a self-quarantine period.



Meanwhile, the number of people infected with coronavirus has risen to 176.



The Epidemiology Unit said yesterday that nine patients had been diagnosed yesterday.



The Government Information Department announced that three of the four people who were diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday were from the Puttalam Quarantine Center and the other was reported from Kandy.



Meanwhile, sic (06) people who had been infected left home yesterday having fully recovered from their infection. In total 33 infected patients have recovered.



Currently, 139 people are receiving treatment in hospital.