Government instructs repatriation of the Sri Lankan stranded in the Italian ship (Video)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Retired General Daya Rathnayake said that action would be taken to rescue Sri Lankan Chef Anura Herath stranded in the Italian ship, M.S.C. Magnifica.

In a video footage released to social media yesterday, Anura Herath requested the President and the Prime minister to permit him to enter Sri Lanka when the passenger liner arrives at the Colombo harbor today for the scheduled refilling of fuel.

The government has decided to rescue the chef in response to his request.

While due to the Coronavirus situation, passengers of vessels arriving at the Colombo harbor are not permitted to disembark in the country, the liner will be proceeding to Europe after obtaining shipping services.

On January 4, M.S.C. Magnifica began its journey from Rome to Italy. The Magnifica Cruiser's cruise duration is 116 days.The tour is scheduled to end on April 29.The vessel has a crew of 1,038, serving between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers.