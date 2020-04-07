සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Government instructs repatriation of the Sri Lankan stranded in the Italian ship (Video)

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 8:48

Government+instructs+repatriation+of+the+Sri+Lankan+stranded+in+the+Italian+ship+%28Video%29+++

Sri Lanka Ports Authority Chairman Retired General Daya Rathnayake said that action would be taken to rescue Sri Lankan Chef Anura Herath stranded in the Italian ship, M.S.C. Magnifica.

In a video footage released to social media yesterday, Anura Herath requested the President and the Prime minister to permit him to enter Sri Lanka when the passenger liner arrives at the Colombo harbor today for the scheduled refilling of fuel.

The government has decided to rescue the chef in response to his request.

While due to the Coronavirus situation, passengers of vessels arriving at the Colombo harbor are not permitted to disembark in the country, the liner will be proceeding to Europe after obtaining shipping services.  

On January 4, M.S.C. Magnifica began its journey from Rome to Italy. The Magnifica Cruiser's cruise duration is 116 days.

The tour is scheduled to end on April 29.

The vessel has a crew of 1,038, serving between 2,500 and 3,000 passengers.

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.