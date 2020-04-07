Update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson transferred to the ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms got worse.

PM Boris Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", according to BBC reports.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care according to reports.

However, he has not been put on a ventilator.





Update : 7 April 6.10am

........................



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (55) was admitted to a hospital since he has been suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The reports state that he would be in hospital overnight and that the measure is more precautionary rather than emergency.

The prime minister’s office said that PM Boris Johnson will remain to be in charge of the government.

The prime Minster has been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He was the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

His persistent symptoms are understood to include a high temperature. A doctor speaking to a news station has stated that still showing symptoms after 10 days would probably raise a red flag. He further stated that until you are fully better you are not out of the woods.



Meanwhile it was reported that his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also spent the past week in bed with symptoms of the virus. Ms Symonds, 32, posted on Twitter earlier saying that she has spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus.