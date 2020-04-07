සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson transferred to the ICU

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 8:54

Update%3A+British+Prime+Minister+Boris+Johnson+transferred+to+the+ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms got worse.

PM Boris Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", according to BBC reports.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care according to reports.

However, he has not been put on a ventilator.



Update : 7 April 6.10am
........................

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (55) was admitted to a hospital since he has been suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The reports state that he would be in hospital overnight and that the measure is more precautionary rather than emergency.

The prime minister’s office said that PM Boris Johnson will remain to be in charge of the government.

The prime Minster has been quarantined in his Downing Street residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. He was the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

His persistent symptoms are understood to include a high temperature. A doctor speaking to a news station has stated that still showing symptoms after 10 days would probably raise a red flag. He further stated that until you are fully better you are not out of the woods.

Meanwhile it was reported that his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, also spent the past week in bed with symptoms of the virus. Ms Symonds, 32, posted on Twitter earlier saying that she has spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. 

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.