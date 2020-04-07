Curfew lifted at 6.00am - heavy traffic congestion reported

It is reported that there is heavy traffic in several areas where curfew has been lifted. However, our correspondents stated that while there is a general tendency for people to act in accordance with the government's security directives, in some areas these instructions are not being adhered.



According to the Hiru correspondent traffic congestion in the Sooriyawewa area has been reduced due to a permit issued by the Grama Niladhari permitting only one person per family to leave the house in order to purchase essential items.



Several cities including Hatton and Nuwara Eliya are reported to be overcrowded.



The curfew was lifted in the Vavuniya, Mannar and Kilinochchi districts this morning. The Hiru correspondent in the area Madhava Kulasuriya stated that there is heavy traffic in major cities in these districts.

Curfew has been lifted temporarily at 6.00 am today (April 06) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones.

The curfew which has been lifted at 6.00am today (April 06) will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today(6).



The curfew in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna identified as high risk zones will continue until further notice.



Villages designated as isolated areas in the Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy districts continue to be isolated, and no one will be allowed to enter or leave the area.

Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly follow the guidelines in a responsible manner. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of continuing essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.