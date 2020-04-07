Queen+Elizabeth+addresses+the+nation

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, addressed the nation yesterday.



The Queen has said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a rallying message to the nation.

In a rare speech, the monarch thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those "coming together to help others".

This is the fourth time Queen Elizabeth has addressed the nation during her tenure.



The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth is staying at Windsor Palace after a Buckingham Palace employee was infected with the virus.





