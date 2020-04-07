Sri Lankan on board MSC Magnifica received by Navy - 21 day quarantine at Boosa

Update- Sri Lankan chef aboard the ship MSC Magnifica has been brought to the Colombo harbour by SL Navy and sent to Boossa for 21-day quarantine period according to the Navy Spokesperson



The MSC Magnifica, anchored off the Colombo Harbor at around 8.30am today (6).



The Sri Lankan chef who was aboard the MSC Magnifica was brought by a team of experts from the Navy.



Sri Lankan Chef from Italy Anura Herath, made a distress call from the MSC Magnifica cruise ship which was entering the Sri Lankan waters today for refuelling.

In a video footage released to social media yesterday, Anura Herath requested the President and the Prime minister to permit him to enter Sri Lanka when the passenger liner arrives at the Colombo harbor today for the scheduled refilling of fuel.

The government decided to rescue the chef in response to his request.

Passenger vessels arriving at the Colombo harbor are not permitted to disembark in the country, due to restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus spread in the country.



On January 4, M.S.C. Magnifica began its journey from Rome to Italy. The Magnifica Cruiser's cruise duration is 116 days.



