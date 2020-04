Musician Jayantha Ratnayake, elder son of Victor Rathnayaka has passed away aged 51, while receiving treatments at Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama



Jayantha Ratnayake leaves behind a daughter and a son. He also worked as an organist for the orchestra.



The remains will be taken to the Thalangama - Koswatta private funeral home after 2.00 pm today.



The funeral will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Thalahena Public Cemetery.