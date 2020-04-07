සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for corona virus

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 11:24

Foreign media reports that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has been infected with the Covid 19 virus.

The 4-year-old female Malayan tiger tested positive after developing a dry cough and is expected to recover.

This positive COVID-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory, based in Ames, Iowa.

The zoo has also issued an official press release stating that none of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or others are showing any signs of illness.

Though the animals have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections.

They further stated that Nadia was infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms.

Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats.

The zoo, which was closed on March 16, was not open to the public.

USDA has advised that anyone who is closely associating pets should minimize their contact.

Earlier, foreign media reported that a dog and a kitten had contracted the virus.

