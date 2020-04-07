A+couple+run+over+by+a+cab+in+Pollonaruwa

A couple was killed in a road accident in the Pelwehera area on the Dambulla - Habarana road this morning.

The police media division stated that the victim was killed when the motorbike he was traveling collided with a cab.

The motorcyclist was attempting to overtake the vehicle in front, when he collided with the vehicle and was thrown off the road.

The couple had been run over by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction belonging to the Pollonnaruwa Divisional Secretariat.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.