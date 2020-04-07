Four+suspects+with+100+imported+liquor+bottles+arrested+while+being+transported+in+a+luxury+vehicle+

Nuwara Eliya police have arrested four suspects for transporting 100 bottles of imported liquor in a luxury jeep without a license.

A consignment of liquor bottles has been transported from Nanu Oya area to Pussellawa - Gampola.

The suspects were arrested along with Nuwara Eliya Police and the Army after placing a roadblock in the Nanu Oya area following information received by Major Asitha Ranathilaka, Commanding Officer of Sri Lanka Sinha Regiment in Nuwara Eliya.

The stock of liquor bottles has been transported from a liquor store in Kirimetiya area in Nanuoya to Pussellawa and the bottles were being brought to Nanu oya to be sold at a higher price during curfew.

The arrested suspects are residents of Pussellawa, Gampola.

The liquor bottles and the jeep will be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate's Court.