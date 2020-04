Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara stated that the Sri Lankan Chef Anura Herath who was aboard the MSC Magnifica was brought safely to the Port of Colombo.



The navy spokesman also said that a German lady who had fallen ill was brought to Sri Lanka by the Navy.



She was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.



Meanwhile, the National Hospital stated that she had been admitted to the National Hospital due to a heart attack.



Her condition is stable.