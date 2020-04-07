Covid+-19+patient+could+increase+to+250+during+Avurudhu+week+

Health Authorities predicts the number of coronavirus infected patients could rise up to 250 during Avurudu week.

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 176.

Health authorities have confirmed that nine new Coronavirus patients have been identified so far yesterday and 139 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals while 259 individuals are hospitalized.

33 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Health Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe who referred to the health projections said that about 250 coronavirus contracted patients could be reported in the country by April 17th.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, Dr Jasinghe said that the spreading of the deadly virus could be minimized by following health advice including the restriction on travelling and social distancing.