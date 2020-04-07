Nine Covid-19 infected patients reported yesterday, three from the Puttalam quarantine Centre

The number of coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka is currently 176.



There are 259 patients in 32 hospitals under medical supervision, suspected of contracting the virus



By yesterday evening, nine new patients had been reported.



Three of them were from the Puttalam Quarantine Center.



Similarly, a person who had illegally entered a private land in the Delathura area in Ja-Ela yesterday was assaulted by residents and handed over to the Pamunugama Police.



The Director of the hospital Dr. Shelton Perera told the Hiru news team that the suspect was admitted to Ragama Teaching Hospital and later confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus.



He has been transferred to IDH.



Six persons from a family in the Kahapola area in Piliyandala were sent to the Poonani Quarantine Center after a family member, resident in the 5th ward of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, was reported to be infected with the coronavirus.