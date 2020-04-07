Sajith+Premadasa+meets+President+Gotabhaya+Rajapakse

The representatives of Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa are participating in a special meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at this moment.

The meeting is being held at the Presidential Secretariat.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa and his General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara are participating at this meeting.

It is reported that the meeting was arranged at a request made by the Samagai Jana Balavegaya to discuss the ongoing program to combat the coronavirus threat in the country.