One more patient leaves the hospital - SL country total for recoveries increases to 34

Another patient who was hospitalized for treatment has left the hospital after recovering from Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The Epidemiology Unit said that the man who was being treated at Mulleriyawa Hospital had recovered and left home.

Accordingly, 34 patients have been discharged from the hospital. There are currently 137 patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 virus infection.

From this group, 98 are receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The Epidemiology Unit reports that 27 patients are receiving treatment at Mulleriyawa Hospital and 12 patients are at Welikanda Base Hospital.