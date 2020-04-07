සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 14:29

The curfew that was lifted at 6.00 am today (6 April) in all districts exclduing Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara,  Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, has been reimposed from 2.00 pm today (6 April). 

The re-imposed curfew will continue until further notice.

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara,  Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

The week from today, Monday the 6th April to Friday, the 10th April  has been declared a period of work from home for the public as well as the private sector institutes.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo,  Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category  and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these  areas until further notice.

 

