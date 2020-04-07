Curfew+to+be+lifted+on+April+9+at+6.00am+for+19+Districts+

Curfew re-imposed today at 2.00 pm

The curfew that was lifted at 6.00 am today (6 April) in all districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna, has been re-imposed from 2.00 pm today (6 April).



Curfew will be lifted on Thursday at 2.00 pm

The re-imposed curfew will continue until 6.00 am on Thursday April 9, 2020. Curfew will be lifted on April 9, at 6.00 am in 19 districts, except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna. Curfew will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day (9).



Curfew in High risk zones continue until further notice

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High-Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

Work from Home

The week from today, Monday the 6th April to Friday, the 10th April has been declared a period of work from home for the public as well as the private sector institutes.



Inter district travel prohibited

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services. Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

Distribution of essential items

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.



Famers to continue

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Isolated areas

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.