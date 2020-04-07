සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Relief will be provided without any discrimination - President Gotabhaya Rajapakse

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 18:37

Relief+will+be+provided+without+any+discrimination+-+President+Gotabhaya+Rajapakse

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that he has taken steps to provide relief to the people without any discrimination in the midst of great adversity.

The President, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and a group of representatives of the Samagi Janabalavegaya had a meeting today to discuss the prevailing situation in the country with the spread of the corona virus.

The President made these observations at the meeting with the Samagi Janabalvegaya.

They were informed of the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Representatives of the Unity Power Force have informed the President that they are pleased with the government's actions.

Samagi Janabalvegaya was represented by their Leader Sajith Premadasa and the General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara.  Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Wimal Weerawansa representing the  government participated in the discussion.

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.