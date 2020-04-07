Relief will be provided without any discrimination - President Gotabhaya Rajapakse

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that he has taken steps to provide relief to the people without any discrimination in the midst of great adversity.

The President, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and a group of representatives of the Samagi Janabalavegaya had a meeting today to discuss the prevailing situation in the country with the spread of the corona virus.

The President made these observations at the meeting with the Samagi Janabalvegaya.

They were informed of the steps taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Representatives of the Unity Power Force have informed the President that they are pleased with the government's actions.

Samagi Janabalvegaya was represented by their Leader Sajith Premadasa and the General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara. Ministers Dinesh Gunawardena, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Wimal Weerawansa representing the government participated in the discussion.