Japan to declare a state of emergency

Monday, 06 April 2020 - 17:25

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will propose to declare a state of emergency in seven prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka for about a month, after a renewed surge of coronavirus cases in some of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas.

The PM's office issued a twitter message saying thet Prime Minister Abe attended the 26th Meeting of the Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters and expressed government’s plan to introduce a major economic package as well as enhanced medical responses for the Covid-19, while he also spoke about the emergency declaration to be issued tomorrow.

The Japanese government is also announcing a package of relief measures to minimize the economic damage caused by the corona virus. According to international media reports the PM also said that the ruling party was backing a 108 trillion yen ($988 billion) stimulus package to help people and firms that are devastated by the virus. 

The number of Covid Nineteen infections in Japan has risen to 3654 along with 85 deaths.

The state of emergency announced by Japan will be in force for a month, the move hands powers to local governments to try to contain the spread of the virus that causes Covid-19, including by urging residents to stay at home.

An emergency declaration also enables local officials to take measures such as ordering the cancellation of events, restricting use of facilities such as schools and movie theaters and appropriating land or buildings for temporary medical facilities
