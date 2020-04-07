Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

Two more Covid-19 patients have been identified.

The country total increased to 178 with these cases according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



34 infected patients have fully recovered after treatment and have been discharged.



Country Dashboard - Compiled from the data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (6 April)

Total Confirmed Cases - 178

Active Cases - 139

New Cases - 2

Individuals currently under investigations in hospitals - 257

Recovered & Discharged -34

Deaths -5

Colombo 42

Puttalam 27

Kalutara 25

Gampaha 11

Jaffna 07

The country situation as at 6.00am on 6th April was as follows;

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.32%

Spain 9.60%

France 8.70%

Global 8.45%

USA 2.86%

Sri Lanka 2.84%

Germany 1.58%

Recovery rate comparison

Spain 28.93%

Germany 28.66%

Global average 20.55%

Sri Lanka 18.75%

France 17.43%

Italy 16.92%

USA 5.12%