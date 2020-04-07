Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

Two more Covid-19 patients have been identified.
The country total increased to 178 with these cases according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
34 infected patients have fully recovered after treatment and have been discharged.
Country Dashboard - Compiled from the data according to the Health Promotion Bureau (6 April)
- Total Confirmed Cases - 178
- Active Cases - 139
- New Cases - 2
- Individuals currently under investigations in hospitals - 257
- Recovered & Discharged -34
- Deaths -5
The country situation as at 6.00am on 6th April was as follows;
District break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 42
- Puttalam 27
- Kalutara 25
- Gampaha 11
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.32%
- Spain 9.60%
- France 8.70%
- Global 8.45%
- USA 2.86%
- Sri Lanka 2.84%
- Germany 1.58%
Recovery rate comparison
- Spain 28.93%
- Germany 28.66%
- Global average 20.55%
- Sri Lanka 18.75%
- France 17.43%
- Italy 16.92%
- USA 5.12%
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
09