Indian President, Prime Minister and other ministers opt for 30% pay cut to fight coronavirus

The salaries of Central ministers and Members of parliament will be slashed by 30 per cent for the coming year in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the expected downturn in economy.



The announcement was made at a cabinet meeting in New Delhi today, all state Governors have voluntarily decided to take a 30 per cent salary cut.

Indian media reports stated that the cabinet of India has decided to suspend the allocation of 7.9 billion for the next two years to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).