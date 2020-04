During the past 24 hours 307 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.According to the police media unit, 15,273 persons have been arrested for violating curfew since March 20.

The week from tomorrow, Monday the 6th April to Friday, the 10th April has been declared a period of work from home for the public as well as the private sector institutes.The last week too was a period of work from home.