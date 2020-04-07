Several+drugs+imported+from+India

President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe stated, that despite the many difficulties faced, the government will continue to provide relief to the general public without any discrimination.

The President made this statement while speaking during a discussion held with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaskhe and representatives of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya today.

The president had also elaborated measures that have been put in place and will be taken in the future to contain the COVID -19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

President Rajapakshe also informed that efforts have been made to bring down essential medicine including those needed for non communicable diseases from India tomorrow.

In addition, the president had further reiterated to the Samagi Jana Balvegalaya representatives present at the discussion, that he does not have the power to reconvene parliament which has been dissolved unless it is to pass the emergency law.