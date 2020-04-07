'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - in Colombo, Gampaha and Galle

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, served the three districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Galle.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, Pannipitiya - Rosaline Fernando Elders Home, Piliyandala - Salina Elders Home and Raigam Koralaya Horana - Social Services Elders Home were disinfected.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.



Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka continued today. Accordingly Kirulapone, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya, Wellawatte, Narahenpita, BMICH, Borella and Kurunduwatta police stations in the Colombo District, were disinfected.



Police stations in the Kalutara District, Panadura North, Panadura South, Wadduwa, Kalutara North and Kalutara South have also been disinfected.



Hiru Media Network has also launched a program in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country.

Under this programme, the Police Special Task Force (STF) was provided protective clothing and equipment at the Red Cross Society Headquarters today.

Subsequently protective clothing and equipment was handed over to the National Coronavirus Research Laboratory at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.