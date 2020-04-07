Covid+-19+testing+kit+developed+locally+

Health Services Director general Dr Anil Jasinghe said that the attention has been drawn to widen the testing to ascertain coronavirus infected patients.

Meanwhile, a group of scientists led by Professor Ranil Dassanayake has developed a testing kit with regard to COVID-19.

He said that this machine is currently imported at a cost of 300,000 rupees and would cost only 85,000 if manufactured locally.



Meanwhile, Microbiologist Dr. Muditha Abeykoon states that the Kegalle General Hospital has a machine that can detect a person infected with Covid 19 within ninety minutes.



Dr. Muditha Abeykoon, a specialist in medicine, says that the machine was delivered to the Kegalle General Hospital eight months ago by theMinistry of Health and that the test can be performed with 100% accuracy.