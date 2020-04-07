Government and the Opposition should come together to give leadership to the society - Minster Wimal Weerawansa (Video)

He made this statement participating at the occasion of donating an air conditioner to the Intensive Care Unit of the Homagama Hospital.
Monday, 06 April 2020 - 22:56
Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More
Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More
Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More