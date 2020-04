British+Prime+Minister+Boris+Johnson+moved+to+ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms got worse. The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.

PM Boris Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", according to BBC reports.

The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson's health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care according to reports. However, he has not been put on a ventilator.