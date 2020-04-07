Weather forecast by the department for 7th April - Sun directly over Wattala



According to the statement of the Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central,Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



General public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



The Sun will be directly over Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April. The sun will be directly overhead today (07th), at Wattala, Hunupitiya, Putupagala, Ginigathhena, Rambukpotha, Medawela, Kiriwelgoda, Nevugala and Komari at about 12:12noon.



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Hambanthota via Potuvil.



Winds:

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



State of Sea:

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.