Increase coronavirus test to 2000 per day before lifting curfew - Experts

An expert committee has pointed out that to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, coronavirus tests should be increased significantly.

The World Health Organisation too constantly states that uninterrupted tests are imperative for preventing the virus.

Member of the committee appointed by the government on coronavirus, Colombo University Medical Faculty Human genetics professor Vajira Dissanayake told our news team that inorder to lift the curfew completely in the island Covid-19 tests should be increased at least to 2,000 per day.

Prof. Dissanayake said that the President, the Prime minister and Health authorities have been informed about this.

Currently the P.C.R. test used for identifying the virus is carried out mostly by the Medical Research Institute.

While the number is about 200 per day, Sri Jayawardenepura University Dengue Research Centre Prof. Nileeka Malavigey, who tested the first coronavirus affected person in the country, said that the centre had been able to increase the number of daily tests even under minimum facilities up to 550.



