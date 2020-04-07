Payments+for+Colombo+public+beneficiaries+to+be+carried+out+in+the+next+three+days+

The Colombo Municipal Council states that payments for public beneficiaries due to the covid -19 pandemic will be provided in the next three days 8, 9 & 10th of April.

Municipal commissioner Champika Roshini Dissanayake said that the funds will be given to the families to their homes similar to the payments carried out in March.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Supply Management has introduced two hotline numbers to help entrepreneurs and inventors who have joined in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier Hiru news reports highlighted regarding the manufacturing of medical equipment’s such as beds, artificial respiratory equipment and clinical equipment.

Accordingly, two telephone numbers have been introduced based on the advice of Minister Wimal Weerawansa. They can report their inventions to 071 80 63 292 and 071 42 88 473.