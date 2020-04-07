More+families+quarantined

According to the Ministry of Health 5 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital yesterday.

This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered in the country to 38.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stands at 178.

139 of those patients are currently under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.



Due to a confirmed Coronavirus affected person of Akuressa visiting the house of one of his relatives in Poddala 10 families in Poddala have been put in self-quarantine.

The Provincial Health Office said that the patient had held a party at the relative’s house upon visiting it and had visited several other houses.

Accordingly the persons in those houses have been put in self quarantine