Tuesday 07 April – Coronavirus World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,345,048 with 74,565 (5.54%) deaths while 276,515 (20.56%) have recovered.

United States has the highest number of reported infections with 367,507 which is approximately 27.32% from the world total.

Spain 136,675, Italy, 132,547 and Germany 103,374 are the other three countries to report more than 100,000 infected patients in the world after the USA. United Kingdom is the eight country to report more than 50,000 infected patients.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

USA 367,507

Spain 136,675

Italy 132,547

Germany 103,374

France 98,984

China 82,665

Iran 60,500

UK 52,279

The Global death count now stands at 69,419. Three countries have reported over 10,000 deaths (Italy, Spain and USA). Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 16,523 deaths followed by Spain with 13,341 and USA with 10,783. Ten countries in total have reported deaths in excess of 1,000.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

Italy 16,523

Spain 13,341

USA 10,783

France 8,926

UK 5,385

Iran 3,739

China 3,335

Netherlands 1,867

Germany 1,810

Belgium 1,632

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 6.09 am today (07).