සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 8:16

SL+Country+update+-+30+year+old+confirmed+as+Covid-19+positive++
A 30 year old person who returned from  Indonesia and quarantined for 14 days at Wettimarajapura- Beruwala, was confirmed as COVID 19 patient after six days.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health 5 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital yesterday. This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered in the country to 38.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stood at 178 as at yesterday. 139 of those patients are currently under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.

Due to a confirmed Coronavirus affected person of Akuressa visiting the house of one of his relatives in Poddala 10 families in Poddala have been put in self-quarantine. The Provincial Health Office said that the patient had held a party at the relative’s house upon visiting it and had visited several other houses. Accordingly the persons in those houses have been put in self quarantine

Infected - 178
Recovered - 38
Active cases - 137
Observation in Hospitals 257

District break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              44
  • Puttalam              31
  • Kalutara               25
  • Gampaha             13
  • Jaffna                   07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

  • Italy                        12.47%
  • Spain                       9.76%
  • France                     9.09%
  • Global                      5.55%
  • USA                         2.96%
  • Sri Lanka                 2.81%
  • Germany                 1.75%

Recovery rate comparison

  • Spain                       29.59%
  • Germany                 27.76%
  • Sri Lanka                 21.35%
  • Global Average        20.70%
  • France                    17.60%
  • Italy                         17.23%
  • USA                          5.36%

Date

No of new cases reported

23 March

10

24 March

05

25 March

00

26 March

04

27 March

00

28 March

09

29 March

02

30 March

05

31 March

21

01 April

03

02 April

05

03 April

08

04 April

07

05 April

10

06 April

02

 

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.