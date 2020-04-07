SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

A 30 year old person who returned from Indonesia and quarantined for 14 days at Wettimarajapura- Beruwala, was confirmed as COVID 19 patient after six days.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health 5 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital yesterday. This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered in the country to 38.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stood at 178 as at yesterday. 139 of those patients are currently under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.

Due to a confirmed Coronavirus affected person of Akuressa visiting the house of one of his relatives in Poddala 10 families in Poddala have been put in self-quarantine. The Provincial Health Office said that the patient had held a party at the relative’s house upon visiting it and had visited several other houses. Accordingly the persons in those houses have been put in self quarantine



Infected - 178

Recovered - 38

Active cases - 137

Observation in Hospitals 257

District break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 44

Puttalam 31

Kalutara 25

Gampaha 13

Jaffna 07

Fatality rate comparison based on current data

Italy 12.47%

Spain 9.76%

France 9.09%

Global 5.55%

USA 2.96%

Sri Lanka 2.81%

Germany 1.75%

Recovery rate comparison

Spain 29.59%

Germany 27.76%

Sri Lanka 21.35%

Global Average 20.70%

France 17.60%

Italy 17.23%

USA 5.36%