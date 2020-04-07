SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health 5 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital yesterday. This brings the total number of Coronavirus patients who have recovered in the country to 38.
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stood at 178 as at yesterday. 139 of those patients are currently under medical care while over 250 suspected patients are under observation.
Due to a confirmed Coronavirus affected person of Akuressa visiting the house of one of his relatives in Poddala 10 families in Poddala have been put in self-quarantine. The Provincial Health Office said that the patient had held a party at the relative’s house upon visiting it and had visited several other houses. Accordingly the persons in those houses have been put in self quarantine
Infected - 178
Recovered - 38
Active cases - 137
Observation in Hospitals 257
District break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 44
- Puttalam 31
- Kalutara 25
- Gampaha 13
- Jaffna 07
Fatality rate comparison based on current data
- Italy 12.47%
- Spain 9.76%
- France 9.09%
- Global 5.55%
- USA 2.96%
- Sri Lanka 2.81%
- Germany 1.75%
Recovery rate comparison
- Spain 29.59%
- Germany 27.76%
- Sri Lanka 21.35%
- Global Average 20.70%
- France 17.60%
- Italy 17.23%
- USA 5.36%
|
Date
|
No of new cases reported
|
23 March
|
10
|
24 March
|
05
|
25 March
|
00
|
26 March
|
04
|
27 March
|
00
|
28 March
|
09
|
29 March
|
02
|
30 March
|
05
|
31 March
|
21
|
01 April
|
03
|
02 April
|
05
|
03 April
|
08
|
04 April
|
07
|
05 April
|
10
|
06 April
|
02