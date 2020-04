An elephant has died after falling into an unprotected well in Kiriibbewa area in Kahatagasdigiliya.



The carcass of the wild elephant was found by the villagers yesterday and was informed to the Wildlife Office of Horowpathana. They suspect that the animal may have fallen into the agricultural well a few days ago.



The dead elephant is a male believed to be around 25-year-old and 8 feet tall.



The wildlife office in Horowpathana is conducting further investigations.