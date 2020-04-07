Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)

The 6th COVID 19, death in Sri Lanka was reported today.

Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe said the victim was an 80-year old resident of Arunaloka Mawatha, Rubber Estate Road, Nadimale Dehiwala.

He was admitted to IDH on March 27. Later, it was reported that his wife, son-in-law and the grandchild had also contracted the virus.

They are currently receiving treatment at the IDH. The son-in-law of the victim is a tourist guide and he had toured with a group of German tourists last month.

Health authorities believe that the tourist guide has spread the virus to his uncle.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-07 | 10:04 according to the Health promotion Bureau

Total confirmed cases - 178

Recovered and discharged - 38

Active cases - 134

Observation in Hospitals 257

Deaths - 6



