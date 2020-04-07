සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 10:31

Sixth+Sri+Lankan+death+reported+due+to+Covid+-19+%28Coronavirus%29

Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)

The 6th COVID 19, death in Sri Lanka was reported today.

Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe said the victim was an 80-year old resident of Arunaloka Mawatha, Rubber Estate Road, Nadimale Dehiwala.

He was admitted to IDH on March 27. Later, it was reported that his wife, son-in-law and the grandchild had also contracted the virus.

 They are currently receiving treatment at the IDH. The son-in-law of the victim is a tourist guide and he had toured with a group of German tourists last month.

Health authorities believe that the tourist guide has spread the virus to his uncle.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-07 | 10:04 according to the Health promotion Bureau

Total confirmed cases - 178
Recovered and discharged - 38
Active cases - 134
Observation in Hospitals 257
Deaths - 6

Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Dambulla Economic Centre closed until further notice
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:29

Dambulla Economic Centre will be closed until further notice according to the president of the traders association. The economic centre, which had... Read More

Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Four more Covid -19 patients recover and discharged from hospital - SL country total for recoveries increase to 42
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 14:26

Four more coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered have been discharged from hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit stated that accordingly the... Read More

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive
07 April 2020
SL Country update - 30 year old confirmed as Covid-19 positive

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.