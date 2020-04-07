WHO+states+that+a+mother+could+breast+feed+without+passing+on+the+virus+to+the+child

Paediatrician Dr. Saman Kumara of Castle Street Maternity Hospital stated that according to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding a child is not a problem for a mother who is infected with coronavirus or a mother suspected of contracting the virus.



However, he said that if the child is not breastfed following the maximum health and safety precautions, the risk of contracting the coronavirus is high.

WHO recommends to practice respiratory hygiene during feeding, wearing a mask, washing hands before and after touching the baby and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces they have touched.