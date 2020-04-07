President+Gotabhaya+wishes+British+Prime+Minister+a+speedy+recovery+

The President has issued a tweeter message saying "My best wishes to PM @BorisJohnson for a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you and the people of #UK during these trying times"
Meanwhile, many world leaders have also sent messages to the British Prime Minister wishing a speedy recovery.
These include US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani doctors who protested against not being provided security equipment was arrested.
Foreign media reports that they have been arrested in Quetta, Pakistan.