President+Gotabhaya+wishes+British+Prime+Minister+a+speedy+recovery+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the London Hospital Intensive Care Unit.



The President has issued a tweeter message saying "My best wishes to PM @BorisJohnson for a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you and the people of #UK during these trying times"





Meanwhile, many world leaders have also sent messages to the British Prime Minister wishing a speedy recovery.



These include US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.



Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani doctors who protested against not being provided security equipment was arrested.



Foreign media reports that they have been arrested in Quetta, Pakistan.







