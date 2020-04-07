Quarantine+period+to+be+extended+to+21+days+

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from 14 to 21 days.



Five persons from the Kandakadu quarantine center have returned home this morning. He said that the total of 3415 have left quarantine centers.



The Army Commander also stated that villages of Atalugama in Bandaragama and Akurana in Kandy ontinue to be isolated.



He also stated that the government is taking measures to provide all the necessities to the people in these areas.



According to Kamal Suraweera our correspondent in Kandy, there are close to one thousand families in the Akurana area in Kandy.



Beruwala Medical Officer of Health Dr. Waruna Seneviratne stated that nearly 25,000 persons have been subjected to self-quarantine in the Beruwala area.



Meanwhile, 8 police officers including the OIC of the Kekirawa Crimes Division who were sent for self-quarantine have reported back to work.



They were recently sentenced to self-quarantine following the arrest of a man suspected of contracting the coronavirus.



However, a medical examination of this person has confirmed that he was not infected with the virus.