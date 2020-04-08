Sub+Post+officer+attacked+trying+to+deliver+pensions+

Deputy Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that strict legal action will be taken against the culprits regarding the attack on the Sub Post Masters of Rukmalpitiya, in Katuwana, Hambantota. He was attacked while he was delivering the pension to a home.



The police said that a group of people had attacked while he had gone to a house in the area yesterday and that investigations are currently underway.



Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that a complaint has been lodged with the acting IGP.