A total of 16,124 people have been arrested for violating curfew whichis in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



According to the Police Media Unit, 4,064 vehicles have been taken into custody since March 20 (6.00pm) to April 7 (12 noon).



Between 6.00am and 12 noon today, 222 persons were arrested for violating curfew while 73 vehicles were seized by the police.