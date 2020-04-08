Three more patients confirmed for Covid -19 : SL Country total increases to 183

Three more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 183 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-07 according to the Health promotion Bureau



Earlier in the day, the 6th death due to covid -19 in Sri Lanka was reported .

Health Services Director General Dr Anil Jasinghe said the victim was an 80-year old resident of Arunaloka Mawatha, Rubber Estate Road, Nadimale Dehiwala.

He was admitted to IDH on March 27. Later, it was reported that his wife, son-in-law and the grandchild had also contracted the virus.

They are currently receiving treatment at the IDH. The son-in-law of the victim is a tourist guide and he had toured with a group of German tourists last month.

Health authorities believe that the tourist guide has spread the virus to his uncle.

Total confirmed cases - 183

Recovered and discharged - 42

Active cases – 135

New Cases for the day- 05

Observation in Hospitals 255

Total Deaths – 6.