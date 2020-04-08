New+methodology+to+issue+curfew+permits+

A new methodology has been formulated to issue curfew permits to minimize the number of persons coming to the police to obtain curfew permits.

The Presidential Media Unit stated that the acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickremaratne, has developed this new methodology on the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa,

Steps have been taken to issue curfew permits under four different types.

Accordingly, curfew permits will be issued by the Police Headquarters, Senior DIG's offices, Divisional Superintendents' offices and Police stations.

It is through the police headquarters that curfew permits are issued to institutions with 50 or more employees of the Colombo district in the Western Province.

Arrangements have been made to equip the Senior DIG's office to issue curfew permits for companies with 50 or more employees in the Gampaha and Kalutara Districts in the Western Province.

The Senior DIG's Office in charge of the province will issue permits to institutions with 50 or more employees in all provinces except the Western Province.

The Divisional Superintendent's Office issues curfew permits for 10 or more but and less than 50 employees within each police division area. Issuing of curfew permits for companies within the police area, with less than 10 employees will be handled by the relevant police stations.

It also states that police stations are permitted to issue permits to persons on extremely intense humanitarian grounds.

Meanwhile, employees of ministries, departments, corporations, boards and state authorities, including the Presidential Secretariat, the Prime Minister's Office, will be given the opportunity to use their service ID as a curfew pass and legal action will be taken against those who misuse their service ID without a due requirement.

The communication further states that the circular incorporating the new procedure for issuing curfew licenses has been added to the website www.police.lk.

