Fire at Deragala mountain reserve in Moneragala

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 18:32

A fire has erupted in the Deragala mountain reserve in Horomuwatta, Moneragala.

Police said that the Army, Police and Disaster Management Unit are working together to douse the fire which is currently spreading fast.
