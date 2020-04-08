සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’

Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 21:08

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, served the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Meanwhile, several programmes centered around the western province was conducted yesterday. 

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes,

The programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued today. Accordingly, the Kolonnawa - Diaz Elders Home and Royal Nursing Care Center in Maharagama were disinfected today.

The entire procedure is being carried out using individuals who provide professional services using proper health protection methods.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home they can contact 077 303 5930.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by Hiru Media Network to disinfect public places with the Red Cross Society of Sri Lanka will continue today. Accordingly, the work was carried out in the Colombo District. The Police stations in Colpetty, Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte in the Colombo District, were disinfected.

Police stations in the Kalutara District, Payagala, Beruwala, Alutgama, Welipenna and Matugama were disinfected today.

Hiru Media Network has also launched a program in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country.

Protective clothing and equipment to public health inspectors were handed over at the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society Headquarters today.

Your life and safety is also our responsibility. During this time of adversity, we will not leave you alone, we commit ourselves to serve you. 

