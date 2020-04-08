12+year+old+girl+sexually+abused+by+a+group+of+five+people+repeatedly-+2+suspects+arrested

Police have arrested two suspects for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in the Kiriibbanwewa area in Sevanagala.

The girl has been abused on several occasions by a group of 5 people from the area according to the police.

The child is currently receiving treatment at the Hambantota General Hospital and residents in the area complain that the law is not being adequately enforced against the suspects.

Residents allege that a Pradeshiya Sabha member of the Thanamalwila area too had been involved in the incident and that he was not arrested due to political interferences.