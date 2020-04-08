We have only one enemy to fight, coronavirus, stay at home support the fight - PM special statement (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa addressing the nation highlighted the work that has been carried out by the government.

He made special mention of the sacrifices made by the health sector, quoting a doctor who said that he will work for the people until he gets infected himself. He praised the efforts of the Armed forces and the Police.

He said that the armed forces are going to the virus in order to help the people. They are not a group that will withdraw.



He said that with all the groups working hard very Sri Lankan must realise that they are not alone, this is a country that is there for you.

The Prime Minister stated that there is only one enemy in the country and that is Coronavirus, the fight is against coronavirus and not against religions, people groups, ethnicities or communities.

He said that he believes the people would be able to support the coronavirus eradication efforts by staying at home. He made a personal request from all the people asking them to support the work by staying at home.



The prime minister concluded his statement by saying that he believes we will overcome this situation and rebuild the country. He said that "we will not only be a developed nation but we will also be a healthy nation"

The special statement made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa addressing the nation regarding the current situation in the country is given below.

