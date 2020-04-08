Chinese City of Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus lifts outbound travel ban after 2 months

Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, will lift outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown.

People in Wuhan will be allowed to leave the city and Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, if they hold a green health code, meaning no contact with any infected or suspected COVID-19 cases, according to a circular issued by the provincial COVID-19 control headquarters.

Thousands of travellers flocked to catch trains leaving Wuhan early Wednesday as authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the hard-hit Chinese city where the global coronavirus pandemic first emerged.

The removal of the ban at midnight (1600 GMT Tuesday) ends an isolation that began when the government imposed an unprecedented lockdown in late January in an ultimately failed bid to contain the contagion.

Crowds of passengers filed into the city's Wuchang station to catch the first trains set to pull out of the city of 11 million shortly after midnight.