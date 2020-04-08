Weather forecast for 08 April 2020 - Rain expected, Sun directly over several areas at 12:12 pm

According to the report of the department of meteorology, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.The Sun will be directly overhead today (08) in Wennappuwa, Lunuwila, Daraluwa, Ambatenna, Rangala, Hasalaka, Kolamantalawa and Nintawur at about 12:12 noon.