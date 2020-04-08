සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Wednesday 08 April – Coronavirus World situation report

Wednesday, 08 April 2020 - 7:42

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 1,428,428 with 82,020 deaths (which is 5.74% from the total infected patients). Meanwhile, more than 20% have recovered, with 300,198 (21.02%) recoveries reported.   

USA
United States has the highest number of reported infections with 398,785 which is approximately 27.92% from the world total. New York, which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, recorded its highest single-day increase in virus deaths on Tuesday. 731 deaths were reported on Tuesday to bring the New York death toll to 5,489, while 138,836 infected patients have been reported.

SPAIN
Spain's daily toll of coronavirus deaths rose yesterday for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon.

ITALY
Italy has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 17,000 deaths, but it is supposed to be an underestimate, as only people who die in hospitals are counted in the national tally. Others at home or in nursing homes may not have been tested for COVID-19 at all.

CHINA
The months-long lockdown in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province - where the coronavirus pandemic started - has been lifted. Anyone who has a "green" code on a widely used smartphone health app is now allowed to leave, for the first time since 23rd January. Train, road and rail connections have now been re-established. It comes after China reported no deaths yesterday, the first time since it began publishing figures.

Four countries with over 100,000 cases reported
Spain 141,942, Italy, 135,586, France 110,070 and Germany 107,663 are the other four countries to report more than 100,000 infected patients in the world after the USA. France has crossed the 100,000 patient mark and now has the fourth highest reported infections in the world.

Countries with over 50,000 infected patients.

  • USA                      398,785
  • Spain                    141,942
  • Italy                      135,586
  • France                  110,070
  • Germany              107,663
  • China                      82,751
  • Iran                         62,589
  • UK                          55,949

The Global death count now stands at 82,020. Four countries have reported over 10,000 deaths (Italy, Spain, USA and France). Italy has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 17,127 deaths followed by Spain with 14,045 and USA with 12,844. The death toll in France has crossed 10,000 today.

Countries with over 1,000 reported deaths.

  • Italy                          17,127
  • Spain                        14,045
  • USA                          12,844
  • France                      10,343
  • UK                              6,171
  • Iran                             3,872
  • China                          3,335
  • Netherlands                2,101
  • Belgium                      2,035
  • Germany                    2,016

Data source - compiled from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as per their last update at 5.52 am today (08).

