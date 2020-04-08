137 active corona virus patients receiving treatment, 42 discharged, 255 under observation

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 185 according to the Health Promotion Bureau report released at 7.00 pm yesterday.

Health authorities have confirmed that seven new Coronavirus patients have been identified in the last 24 hours bringing the total active patients receiving treatment at hospitals to 137.

42 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.



The Epidemiology Unit stated that another 255 people are receiving treatment at 32 hospitals island wide, suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

A new hospital to treat COVID-19 patients developed by the Sri Lanka Army on the instructions of the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, was opened yesterday.

The 40-bed hospital constructed in a short time in the former Voice of America building complex at Iranawila, Chilaw was vested with the authorities with the participation of the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

This new improvised isolation hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, equipped with 40 beds, is functional with robotic technology and auto pilot vehicles for safety of medical staff working in the hospital, and scheduled to be manned by 14 doctors and 20 members of the medical staff where patients are to be confined to separate cubicles during therapeutic processes.